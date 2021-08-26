Abhishek Bachchan took to his official social media handle to share the picture of himself with an injured hand. Scroll down to know what he wrote in the caption.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering a ‘freak accident on the sets of his film in Chennai. He said that he had to undergo a surgery and has now resumed work.

Abhishek shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen wearing a cast and is giving a thumbs up as he poses for the camera. The actor, who is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is dressed up in a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Alongside the image, he wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota!

Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little.

Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Last year also the actor was admitted to hospital and that time it was due to COVID-19 infection. Yes, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Junior Bachchan was hospitalised after contracting the virus.

However, thankfully all of them recovered well and were discharged after sometime.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Big Bull which was based on stock market's king Harshad Mehta. On the other hand, the actor has films like crime thriller ‘Bob Biswas' and ‘Dasvi' in his pipeline.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal