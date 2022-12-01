Abhishek Bachchan To Feature In Nikkhil Advani’s Remake Of Tamil Movie 'KD', Check Details

Abhishek Bachchan has been making strides in the web space as the actor was recently seen in the OTT show 'Breathe.' As the actor is making his mark in the world of OTT, he has not completely ignored the big screen yet.

According to various reports, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen on the big screen as the actor teamed up with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his remake of the Tamil film 'KD.' The venture will be a comedy-drama, created under Nikhhil Advani's banner Emmay Entertainment. The Tamil film 'KD' was released in 2019, and the original film was directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, where the filmmaker will mark her directorial visit in the remake as well.

According to various reports, Madhumita has already commenced the pre-production work on the film with the shooting to be onboarded in January 2023 in the suburbs of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The original Tamil film 'KD' itself is based on an unusual bond of an elderly man developing his relationship with a kid. Abhishek Bachchan was thus quite taken up by the plot of the film and quickly agreed to star in it. Abhishek will be taking the place of actor Mu Ramaswamy.

The detailed plot of the film revolves around an elderly man waking up from a coma to hear about his family plotting to kill him, where he eventually runs away and ends up meeting an eight-year-old orphan. The rest of the film depends on the special and unique bond showcased in the film by the makers between the duo.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan's work front, the actor was recently seen in Amazon Prime's OTT release 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2', a sequel of the same name starring Abhishek Bachchan, Abha Sabharwal, and Kabir Sawant in lead roles. Gaining immense anticipation and praise for the plot and acting of the characters, the series was a huge success. The actor was also seen in Tusha Jalota's 'Dasvi.'

Besides this, the actor is currently filming for his upcoming release titled, 'SSS-7.'