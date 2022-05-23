New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan returned from the Cannes Film Festival to very sad news. The actor mourns the demise of Akbar Shahpurwala, who was a renowned Bollywood suit stylist. Akbar Shahpurwala had not only made the suits and costumes for Abhishek Bachchan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek revealed that Akbar Shahpurwala made his first-ever suit and shared a picture on Instagram with Akbar Shahpurwala's label stitched on it. Abhishek wrote a heartfelt note for him on Instagram.

Expressing his grief, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, "Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere. If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing."

He further added, "If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that 'cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings'. To me, he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Not just Abhishek, but other Bollywood celebrities also expressed their sadness on the demise of Akbar Shahpurwala. Karan Johar commented on Abhishek's post and wrote, "I remember him so fondly". The ace photographer Daboo Ratnani wrote, "Rest in peace Akbar Bhai". Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, "many memories. May he rest in peace". Celebrities including Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Farah Khan expressed their grief.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, which also starred Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The movie received positive reviews and is streaming on Netflix.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav