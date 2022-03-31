New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to surprise his fans with another challenging role in his upcoming movie Dasvi. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail. In an interview with news agency ANI, Abhishek talked about how his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helped him deal with negativity over the years.

Abhishek told ANI, “My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity.”. He further added, “You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters are how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson.”

Taking about the response to Dasvi trailer, Abhishek told ANI, “By God's grace, everything has been positive for team Dasvi...people gave humongous love to our trailer...the kind of self-confidence you get seeing such love is wonderful. Can't wait for the audience to watch our film." The trailer of Dasvi has already gotten over 8 million views on the Netflix India YouTube channel. Moreover, the audience is looking forward to see Abhishek in an all-new avatar.

Abhishek Bachchan has essayed many different and challenging roles in the last few years. He was last seen in Ludo, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

Dasvi is a social comedy film that also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah. The movie will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav