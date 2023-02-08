Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday In Maldives, Shares 'Beautiful View' Of Wife Aishwarya Rai | See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan marked his 46th birthday in the Maldives last weekend and shared a photo album on Instagram. The photos are mostly scenic views of the sea and sky, as well as scenes from the resort they stayed at. However, one picture stands out - a photo of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking stunning in black and her signature red lipstick. Abhishek captioned it "Some more beautiful views. Especially the last one," and it's clear that for him, this photo is the most beautiful of all.

Daughter Aaradhya accompanied her parents, as always; one of the pictures shows a circle of flowers around the message "Welcome home Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya."

See Abhishek's post here:

Abhishek captioned a set of landscapes: "Celebrating another trip around the sun! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank St Regis Maldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude."

See his post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 after dating for a period of time. They have worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, but their love story began while filming Guru. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2012.

Abhishek's most recent film appearances include Dasvi and Bob Biswas. He has upcoming roles in Bholaa directed by Ajay Devgn and Ghoomer. Aishwarya recently starred in the first part of Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, with the second part set to release this year.