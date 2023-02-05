Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From 'Paa' From To 'Dostana', Top 7 Performances That Prove Junior Bachchan Is A Talented Actor

Abhishek Bachchan is regarded as one of the best and most underappreciated Bollywood actors of this era. Throughout his over two-decade-long career, the Yuva actor has consistently taken on demanding roles that challenge him and has never hesitated to put aside his vanity.

Despite facing constant trolling, criticism, and hatred, he has consistently delivered exceptional performances whenever the script and execution were strong. On his birthday today, let's reflect on some of his finest acting achievements.

Guru:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The drama film Guru, helmed by the renowned director Mani Ratnam, is a must-see. Abhishek gave one of his best career performances in the film, and it was a blockbuster success. Released in 2007, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, and Vidya Balan in key roles.

Raavan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Despite not performing well at the box office, Abhishek received widespread praise for his strong performance in the film. He was particularly noted for his nuanced portrayal of a negative character in this Mani Ratnam directorial. The film starred South actor Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Paa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek's portrayal of a politician dealing with a sick child is noteworthy. He delivered a nuanced performance with a touch of warmth and affection, especially as he played the role of a father to his own real-life father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Bunty Aur Babli:

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

This film is widely regarded as a standout in Abhishek's filmography. He received widespread praise for his unique portrayal of a character and the dynamic he shared with co-star Rani Mukherjee. Additionally, it was a major commercial success, solidifying its place as one of Abhishek's most successful films.

Dostana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

While many actors were sticking to conventional roles, Abhishek took a chance with Dostana and ventured into uncharted territory. He brought humour to the role of a character pretending to be gay in order to secure a place to live.

Bob Biswas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

In this thriller film, Abhishek played Bob Biswas, a hitman in his middle age who wakes up from a long coma with no memory of his life, including his wife and children. The film was released exclusively on Zee5 and Abhishek captivated audiences with his exceptional performance.

Breathe: Into The Shadows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek made his digital debut with this psychological thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. He starred in a dual role and the show was a great success.