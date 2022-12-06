Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday Pen Sweet Birthday Messages For Navya Nanda; See Posts Here

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned 25 on December 6. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, shared a throwback photo of them.

"Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda," he captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, Abhishek's sister and Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, commented, "This is so cute. (crying face and heart eyes emojis) best Mamu ever."

Celebs like Bobby Deol and Maheep Kapoor also dropped red heart emojis on Abhishek's post.

Shweta also shared a monochrome image of Navya on Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her daughter. In the photo, Navya is seen standing with her side to the camera in a black dress with her hands folded.

"Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, Jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Navya commented, "Love you." Actor Neha Dhupia said, "Happy birthday Navya @navyananda."

Her childhood friend and actress Ananya Panday also shared a picture on her Instagram stories to wish her.

Sharing an image from their vacation together, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda."

Recently, Navya had posted a collection of photos from her Bhopal getaway. The opening image shows her smiling for the camera while exploring the local markets of Bhopal. The next picture shows a bustling market lane.

In the third picture, Navya can be seen sitting alongside a roadside chaat stall, gorging on the delicious chaat. Another pic shows her enjoying street food, and the delight on her face is unmissable! However, the final picture has Navya sitting on a chair as she gets a haircut.

Navya is the eldest daughter of Shweta and her entrepreneur husband Nikhil Nanda. They also have a son, Agastya Nanda. Recently, Navya hosted her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. The show was aired on her YouTube channel.