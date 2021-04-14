On coming across the issue, Abhinav contacted his engineer friends from college and got the website disabled. He even revealed that there were details of many other actors displayed on the site too. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla recently revealed that he got a website disabled where Rubina's number was leaked. Yes, the site illegally shared the actor's wife's private contact details. That's not all, it all led to Rubina getting calls and messages from random people from all over the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Abhinav Shukla shared a thank you post for his friends for helping him in this case. He wrote, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" He also shared a news item about the development and wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

Talking about the whole incident, Abhinav told SpotboyE, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it. Now, if that guy tries to do it again, I will report it to cyber crime. Controlling such things is not in our control, but I know how to put technology to a good use."

The actor also told how he came across the website. "Some fans pointed out that a particular website has contact details of almost all prominent actresses including Rubina’s. We have got some awesome fans."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were together in Bigg Boss 14 which the actress went on to win eventually.

