New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adored couples in the TV industry. The star couple, who loves to travel, was recently in the Maldives to ring in Abhinav's 39th birthday.

Both Abhinav and Rubina are active social media users and often enthral their fans by posting their pictures. Recently, Abhinav had posted a throwback picture with his lady love in which Rubina was wearing a black bikini and can be seen sitting on his lap.

"Remembering the Maldivian Sun," he had captioned the picture.

The post so far has garnered over one lakh likes. The fans have also bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, the couple's close friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has also commented on the picture. She wrote, “You have the moon with you @ashukla09.” Charrul Malik also commented, “Ahaa,” with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the picture shared by Abhinav Shukla here:

Rubina also posted a fun reel on Instagram handle where she can be seen having the time of life on the beaches of the Maldives. She captioned it, "Joie De vivre (sic)."

Have a look:

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. The duo appeared in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 14, where the actress won the trophy. After the show, Rubina returned to her daily soap -- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, whereas Abhinav participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

