New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a shocking revelation, actor Abhinav Shukla on Monday informed his fans that he suffers from "borderline dyslexic" and it took him "2 decades to face the fact", adding that he is not "embarrassed" about himself.

"I am a borderline dyslexic; it is public now! So, I will divulge more... it's nobody's fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently-abled," he wrote on his social media handles.

I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) August 8, 2021

Abhinav, who was a part of Bigg Boss 14, revealed that he had difficulty in understanding different numbers and alphabets. He further said that remembering dates, names, and relations of those dates to names seems like a huge task for him, adding that he is "in a perpetual process of improving on things he is bad at."

Soon after Abhinan confessed that he is "borderline dyslexic", he got huge support from his fans and people from the television industry.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi along with Abhinav's co-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 praised him for his vast knowledge in a different field and pointed out that this disorder cannot hide the numerous list of abilities he has.

Meanwhile, Abhinav's good friend and fellow actress Ekta Kaul in the comment section revealed that she is suffering from ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder).

"Rambo, I have ADD... so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post-marriage (laughing emojis). Zoning out in my superpower," she wrote.

On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani also commented on his post and wrote, "All I know is you are a Rockstar."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen