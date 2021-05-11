Abhinav responded with a long video after Shweta took to her Instagram and uploaded CCTV footage where he can be seen allegedly assaulting the actress physically. Scroll down to watch the video and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli are again in news for their controversial marriage. The actress who is shooting for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, recently shared two videos on her official social media handle. The first clip features a CCTV footage of Abhinav Kohli physically assaulting her and snatching their son Reyansh from her hands in their society garden. Meanwhile, in another video, it can be seen that their son is hiding under a blanket.

Shweta took to her Instagram and uploaded the video with caption saying, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

And now after coming across her video, Abhinav Kohli has responded by going live on his Instagram handle where he showed some unseen videos of Shweta with their son. He also shared a video which looks of the same incident which Shweta uploaded. In the video, Abhinav can be seen asking Reyansh who does he wants to be with to which the child says 'papa ke pass'. Later in another video Abhinav can be seen giving the kid back to Shweta in their building's lobby.

Also in the video, Abhinav can be seen replying to the 'false' claims which have been made against him. He has even spoken about the court's notice regarding his child's custody.

For the unversed, Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and got separated in 2019. This is the actress' second marriage, she was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter named Palak.

