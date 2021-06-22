Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town along with Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya and more. Read on to know what her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most famous celebs in the TV world and somehow remains in the public eye through her work and her controversial private life. Yes, the actress who got married the second time a few years ago has been accused by her estranged husband of not letting him meet their son Reyansh.

Shweta is off to Cape Town for her shoot of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi's latest upcoming season. And amidst that reportedly her daughter Palak and son Reyansh are back at home in Mumbai. And all this while when the actress was away, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli tried to meet his son Reyansh on Father's Day but as per him, he was not allowed to.

Talking about the whole incident, Abhinav, who is also an actor, recently shared a video on social media and wrote, "Father’s Day - Bahot achi baat hai ki auraton ki suraksha ke liye special Laws hain lekin ab mardon ke bachav ke liye Laws chahiye jo unhe bachon ko baap se door rakhne se aur false cases se bachain. (It's a good thing that there are special laws for women's safety but now we need laws for men which can save them from separation from their kids and false cases)."

Take a look at Abhinav Kohli's post here

Shweta on the other hand posted a few videos on her Instagram stories where she was seen speaking to her kids through video calling. Also, the actress was spotted on the streets of Cape Town with her colleagues Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul where she mentioned about missing her kids and going back to them.

Meanwhile, talking about Shweta's personal life, she has been through quite a few ups and downs. Her first marriage was with actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 post which she was blessed with a girl Palak in 2000. However, the marriage didn't last long and a few years post her divorce, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and gave birth to their son Reyansh in 2016. But all has not been well in this marriage too which led to her separation with her husband. And ever since the duo have been fighting for their son.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal