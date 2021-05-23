Abhijeet Sawant is in news for criticised the singing-reality show Indian Idol for not focusing on the talent of the singers.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant was hitting the headlines for criticised the singing-reality show Indian Idol for not focusing on the talent of the singers. The winner of the first season said that the makers of the show are more concerned about the tragic and sad stories of contestants than their talents. After creating an uproar on social media platforms, now, once again, the singer is in news. However, this time he has reacted to criticism of a Kishore Kumar tribute episode by Amit Kumar.

Singer Amit Kumar, who is the son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, was invited as a special guest on Indian Idol 12 recently, but he didn't enjoy the show. In a recent interview with the leading daily, he criticised the reality show and revealed that makers asked him to praise the contestants no matter how they sang.

Reacting to this, Abhijeet told a leading daily that Amit Kumar should have voiced his concerns to the makers of the show rather than criticising the episode after it aired. “I feel if Amit Kumar ji would have even once mentioned that he is not liking the content, singing or the show can be done in a better way, I am sure the creative team would have definitely listened to him. He is such a renowned singer of our country, and he is in that position where he can communicate to the makers what he is feeling. I don’t think it is right to speak after the episode has aired,” Hindustan Times quoted him saying.

He further added that if they are being invited as a guest to such shows then it's their responsibility to be honest because many youngsters watch this show and consider the singers as their idols.

For unversed during an interview with a leading daily, Amit Kumar said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv