Abhay Deol Opens Up About His Character In ‘Dev D’; Says ‘Hated Fame And Drank Everyday’

Actor Abhay Deol talked about his life of fame and how he hated it as he grew older. From people questioning him about his family members to turning into an alcoholic after his character in 'Dev.D' Abhay Deol revealed he went to New York as he was not in his headspace as he became an alcoholic.

Abhay Deol featured in the lead role in 'Dev D' released in 2009 which was a romantic black comedy and was directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also starred Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

In an interview with Mashable India, Abhay Deol said, "Because I grew up in a filmy family. I saw fame up close as a child. I didn't like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you."

He further added, "I used to hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, 'Is it true, is that true?' It used to make me angry. 'Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star'. Obviously."

He also added, "Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn't like that. I saw a lot of people around my family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren't friends."

Abhay Deol also talked about the time when he was in New York and revealed, "The Dev D role that I did, I wasn't out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film."

He further added, "I am a little better than Dev. I wasn't in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is in a daze."

Abhay Deol was recently seen in the limited Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' based on the fire at the Uphaar Cinema in 1997. The series revolves around the grueling legal battle and the struggling journey of two parents who lose their children in the incident.

The series is loosely based on the best-seller book, 'Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy' written by Neelam and Shekar Krishnamoorthy. The web series was helmed by Prashant Nair and was produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.

The web series also featured, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shukla, Ratna Pathak, and Shardul Bharadwaj. It was released on January 13.