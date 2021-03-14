Abhay Deol makes sure to keep his fans updated about his daily life. He also shares hot selfies on the photo-sharing platform and ahead of his birthday, we are bringing 5 selfies of 'Chopstick' actor that made our heart skip a beat:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor, Abhay Deol, who knows how to impress the audience with his amazing acting and peculiar roles is going to turn a year older on March 15. The Raanjhana actor is not only famous for his astounding roles in the films, but also for his selfies that set the mercury soaring. Abhay is very active on social media and he enjoys a massive fan following of 750 k followers on Instagram.

The Socha Na Tha actor makes sure to keep his fans updated about his daily life. He also shares hot selfies on the photo-sharing platform and ahead of his birthday, we are bringing 5 selfies of 'Chopstick' actor that made our heart skip a beat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

In this picture, Abhay was posing in front of the window where he was half-covered in the sunrays. He was flaunting his bare body in the picture and was looking amazing in it. He captioned the photo as, "Play with the light shining down upon you. #enchanted #morning #light #bedhead"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

In this photo, Abhay was seen sitting in his car and was soaking the sun. He was flaunting his bearded look and was looking dapper in it. His caption read, "When you’ve slept less, and tired, and have an early morning on set, and the sunlight hits your face."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Well, we all know, dimple works like a charm and Abhay Deol is the king of it. In this photo, he is giving the side smile and is flaunting his dimple. He was carrying a black suit and was looking amazing in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

This scintillating picture is in a monochrome tone and Abhay Deol is posing in his usual pose. In the picture, he is looking in the side and is making his fans say, "ooh so hot." His caption read, "If I could kill the setting sun with just a look."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Abhay Deol loves to travel, and his selfies are proof. He usually clicks the selfies in his car and in this photo too, he was seen sitting in his car and was giving all the looks for the selfie. His caption read, "Another day, another trip, another embassy."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma