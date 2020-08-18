Abhay 2 Web Series: A gripping crime thirller surrounded by Khudiram Bose poster row
The season two of Zee5 crime thriller Abhay 2 has caught itself in an unwanted controversy after a poster of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose was placed among the wanted criminals in a police station in one of the scenes.
Publish Date: Tue, 18 Aug 2020 10:08 AM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The season two of Zee5 crime thriller Abhay 2 has caught itself in an unwanted controversy after a poster of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose was placed among the wanted criminals in a police station in one of the scenes.
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma