Abdu Rozik To Enter Big Brother UK After Bigg Boss 16: Reports

Abdu Rozik became one of the most talked about and popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16 this year. The 19-year-old singer, who hails from Tajikistan, has reportedly now been approached for Bigg Boss UK.

The singer became a social media sensation owing to his authenticity and genuineness on Bigg Boss 16. According to a report in ETimes, Abdu Rozik has been offered the upcoming season of Big Brother UK.

“Abdu Rozik has been offered the upcoming season of Big Brother UK and apparently the popular social media star has agreed to be a part of it. He will mostly leave for the show in June or July,” the report in ETimes read.

Interestingly, this will also mark Big Brother UK’s reboot after a gap of 5 years. The makers are already approaching several popular names to appear in the new season.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik became a social media sensation during his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The tajik singer left his journey mid way after the show got extended for 5 weeks. Abdu Rozik had prior commitments, owing to which he could not continue on the show.

After his exit from the show, Abdu Rozik spoke about his equation with Sajid Khan and how he does not trust the filmmaker anymore. “In real life, sometimes it’s not good. Whole show seeing, whole duniya seeing. My father-mother seeing. I’m thinking. Bro Sajid told me ‘(I’ll) write I love Nimrit.’ I told Happy Birthday like this (write). He didn’t tell me (what he wrote). How I see my back, what he’s writing. trust him. I trust bro Sajid. After this I’m like not much trusting him,” the singer told KoiMoi in an interview.

“For me, if sometimes bro Sajid told it helps. Some time when a (more experienced) person tells you, you have to listen also. He’s big (elder) so I (respected him and listened). For me is normal,” Abdu Rozik was quoted as saying.