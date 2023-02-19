Abdu Rozik Throws Lavish Party For Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Others | Watch

The contestants of Bigg Boss season 16 are seemingly always in a party mood. The mandli gang, consisting of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer, were spotted having a great time at the Mumbai restaurant Bastian on Saturday night.

However, MC Stan, the winner of the season, and Sajid Khan, who are also part of the same group, were missing from the party. Another former contestant of the show, Sreejita De, joined them in the festivities. The finale of Bigg Boss 16 aired a week ago.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's wore a white outfit while Sumbul stunned in a green dress. Shiv and Abdu were also photographed posing adorably for the paparazzi. Have a look at the photo and video here:

A couple of days ago, Farah Khan organised a party for the participants of Bigg Boss 16 at her home. She shared a brief clip from the evening on her Instagram page and captioned it as "Party of the year!!".

The video featured contestants such as Sajid Khan, who happens to be Farah Khan's brother, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and more, dancing to the show's current theme song.

The caption accompanying the video, which features MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss, reciting the show's anthem, stated, "My favorite show, MANDLIROCKS p.s.- m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time."

Throughout his stay in Bigg Boss, Stan had not sung the anthem, so this was the first time the rapper had done so. In the video, the mandli group, consisting of Abdu, Stan, Nimrit, Sajid, and Shiv, along with other contestants such as Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma, were seen joining in to sing the Bigg Boss anthem, much to the delight of the show's fans.

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 by defeating his friend Shiv Thakare. At the show's finale, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan awarded Stan the winner's trophy, a cash prize of over 31 lakhs, and a car.

Archana Gautam, who is a politician and a model, finished in fourth place on the popular reality show, while Shalin Bhanot, an actor known for his roles in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, secured the fifth position. Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori, who were previously contestants on the show, also attended the finale to show their support for their favourite housemates. The finale of Bigg Boss also featured Bollywood star Sunny Deol promoting his upcoming film Gadar 2, alongside his co-star Ameesha Patel, as well as the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.