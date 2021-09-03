Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a warm bond ever since they first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz often expressed her love towards him, but Sid kept it simple by saying that she is just a 'good and close friend'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry, Sidharth Shukla, left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021, leaving all his loved ones teary-eyed. However, apart from his family, if someone is having a hard time believing the tragic news is the actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Earlier, we informed you that Shehnaaz is not doing well and is in a grave shock after passing away of Sidharth Shukla, as per her father, Santokh Singh Sukh.

Now her father has further revealed that she is not able to console herself and is crying since yesterday. He reportedly said, "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha “papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a warm bond ever since they first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two were reportedly dating, however, they never confirmed the rumours. Shehnaaz often expressed her love towards him, but Sid kept it simple by saying that she is just a 'good and close friend'. The duo was fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their fans.

The duo recently made an appearance on two reality shows, namely, Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. They were giving major romantic vibes to contestants on both shows.

Coming back to Sidharth's death, the actor's last rites will be held at the Oshiwara crematorium. His celeb friends, including Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and others, have arrived at his residence.

Sidharth rose to fame from Colors TV longest-running show Balika Vadhu and ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to star in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13, wherein he emerged as the winner.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv