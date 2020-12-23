The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen engaging in banter and pulling each other's leg on Christmas special episode this weekend.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are grabbing eyeballs as their upcoming film Coolie No 1 is going to hit your screens on Christmas. The duo has been promoting their film on various platforms including a comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. This weekend episode the duo will grace the show along with their entire including Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacky Bhagnani, Javed Jaffrey among others.

Taking to Instagram, Sony TV dropped the glimpse of the upcoming Christmas special episode, where the lead cast of the film was seen having a gala time. The show hosted by Kapil Sharma will be seen entertaining guests with his antics. As the promo proceeds, we will see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan engaging in banter, pulling each other's leg. Varun will be seen revealing that Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal had warned him about Sara and said, "bach kai rehna".

Well, the banter doesn't end here, as the show proceeds, Sara reveals her not so embarrassing liking towards free stuff. She says " Varun bolta tha humesha yeh itni juttiyon ki photos kyu dalti hai Instagram". To this Varun further adds that when she started tagging him in the same posts "someone" started getting angry. On hearing this Sara teases Varun leaving him red face, she says, "Aab koi nahi hoga gussa aab hum apko chhu sakte hai".

Moving on, Varun and Sara will be seen shaking legs on their recently released track from the film titled "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karuin". Later they will be seen enacting "golgappe" scene in which Kalank actor will be seeling Sara some pani-puris and will entertain the audience wit their hands-on dialogues.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Coolie No 1 is all set for an OTT release on Christmas i.e on 25th December 2020. Apart from Varun and Sara the film also stars comedy king Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav among others. This film is a remake of the cult classic film of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that hit the theatres on 1995 leaving fans enchanted.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv