Amul dedicates special ‘AB beats C’ doodle to Amitabh Bachchan on homecoming. Here is how Big B reacted.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on August 2 after testing negative for novel coronavirus, received a ‘homecoming gift’ from India's leading dairy products brand, Amul. Amul has shared a topical, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s caricature sitting in Kurta Payzama and shawl on a sofa along with Amul’s popular cartoon girl. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen holding a mobile phone in his hand and showing a buttery thumbs up. The doodle also highlights the punchline saying ‘AB beats C’, which means Amitabh Bachchan beats coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged the tribute and wrote, “Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns..” Over the years 'Amul' has honored me, from being a simple personality, they made me 'priceless', said Big B.

On Sunday, Gulabo Sitabo actor updates his fans about his well being. He tweeted, “ I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. The grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Big B for endorsing Amul. To which Big replied to a troller saying, he has never campaigned for Amul. He suggested the troller to think before putting any allegation. Big said, “if you don’t know anything then you should remain quite otherwise it will drag you into trouble.”

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, fortunately, recovered from the covid-19 after 22-day treatment in Mumbai’s hospital. However, Abhishek Bachchan is still undergoing treatment.

