New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been hitting headlines ever since its announcement. Recently, it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with this film. The female of the film Pooja Hegde recently revealed on Instagram that she has already started shooting for the film. Now, it is being reported that Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal might not be part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali anymore.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma won't be part of the project because of some creative differences. "Yes, the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had begun work and shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF. Following these creative differences, Aayush has decided on opting out of the project altogether. Aayush Sharma started shooting for his portions of the film and even completed a whole day’s worth of shooting. However, certain differences between him and the production house arose which ultimately led to him opting to walk out of the film,” Bollywood Hungama reported citing a source close to the production team.

After the reports of Aayush Sharma's exit, it is also reported by Zaheer Iqbal has also opted out of the project. However, it wasn't announced that Zaheer will be part of the project. According to a report by the Time of India, Zaheer Iqbal might be replaced in the film. The Time of India has also reported that Abhimanyu Dassani and Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan are approached for the project.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in Antim with Salman Khan, and Zaheer Iqbal was last seen in his debut film Notebook. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani is busy promoting his upcoming film Nikamma.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022. Salman's production house, Salman Khan Films has taken over the production of the movie. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav