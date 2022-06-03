New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms are best known for dropping thriller dramas, and one among them is Aashram. The series stars Bobby Deol in the lead role, and the first, second, and third seasons of the show turned out to be a massive hit. Season 3 was recently released on June 3, and the makers of the series have unveiled the teaser of Aasharam season 4.

Taking to Instagram, Bollywood actor Boby Deol shared the teaser of the Aasharam season 4. The actor self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala in the show, and the teaser, the actor can be seen declaring himself to be above law in the teaser for the new season. The show is now officially titled Ek Badnaam...Aashram.

Sharing the teaser, Boby wrote, "Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par (Baba is omniscient, he knows the matters of your heart. Therefore, we have brought you a glimpse of Aashram season 4 along with the episodes of Aashram season 3 on MX Player."

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

As soon as the teaser went online, fans spammed the comment section as they were surprised at the sudden release of the teaser of season 4. While one fan wrote, "Wow Baba Ji, you have given amazing news." Another commented, "Surprise on surprise."

The first season of the thriller show went on the OTT platforms in 2020. The series is helmed by Prakash Jha and features Esha Gupta, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

