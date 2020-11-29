Rahul Roy was shooting for his upcoming film LAC -- Live in Battle in Kargil when he suffered brain strike due to extreme weather conditions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in Kargil, his brother Romeer Singh confirmed The Indian Express on Sunday, adding that the actor is recuperating in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Roy was shooting for his upcoming film LAC -- Live in Battle in Kargil when in the incident occurred. Quoting sources, the newspaper reported that the actor suffered brain stroke due to extreme weather conditions.

Roy was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai's Nanavti Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. His brother said that the actor is recovering.

52-year-old Roy shot to fame with 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui and then went on to work in several romantic films through the decade. In 2006, he participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and later ventured into movie production.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja