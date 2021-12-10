New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ram Madhvani’s Emmy-nominated Disney+Hotstar series is back with a bang. The second season of Aarya is strong on substance in terms of unpredictability of the narrative emerging out of a well-written central character that has its own charm, enigma and a spontaneous set of emotions stemming from her motherhood.

What stands out in the second season of Aarya is a well-perceived detailing in its production design. The elements in the moving frames have a definite context and with Sudip Sengupta’s high-end cinematography as well as an equally well-synced background score, Ram Madhvani does much beyond the bare minimum that other Indian makers in streaming world take as an optimal of excellence.

Most scenes, if not all, reflect the volumes of off-screen background research, and as Aarya’s character arc starts revolving around an unexplored territory from episode 4 onward, there is a unique blend of thrill and enticement that Madhvani has excellently delivered.

If season 1 Aarya knew how to roar like a lioness for her children, the season 2 Aarya knows to confront her motherhood’s worst fears while walking on laser-thin line of family values that stand in contrast to the nature of drugs' business. This exact transition appears rather organic than out of the blue and in line to the cliffhanger end of last season.

Ankur Bhatia as Aarya’s brother Sangram complements Sushmita when the two of them are in one frame and manages to carry the show’s scale single handedly too as and when required. ACP Khan’s (Vikas Kumar’s) character further breaks the stereotypical assertions typically associated with on-screen police officers with his off-hook accuracy to justify his job with a rare-found balance displaying realistic glimpses of a challenging policing task.

Aarya’s Season 2 genuinely carries the best elements of show’s first season with a directorial excellence not much seen in Made-in-India streaming shows. The evolution of characters is subtle and organic with a well-picked thematic pace. The season 2 is a rare piece of rooted storytelling for which Ram Madhvani deserves all the accolades. He is able to extract the best out of his actors and that’s exactly what makes Aarya a successful Indian OTT franchise.

Aarya Season 2 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

