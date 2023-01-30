Aarya 3 Teaser Out: Sushmita Sen Is Back With Her Guns Ready, Looks Hot As Hell While Smoking Cigars

Sushmita Sen unveiled the first teaser of her upcoming web series, Aarya season 3, on Monday. In the clip, which she looked breathtakingly stylish, smoking a cigar with a pistol lying on the table in front of her. Not only did she light up the cigar with swag, but she loaded her gun, which is an additional hint at the thrilling series to come.

The former Miss Universe posted a clip of the upcoming series on Instagram which showcased her wearing a black top and sunglasses with a cigar in her hand. She captioned the video as, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting."

Watch the teaser here:

Fans of the series shared their excitement for the upcoming season in the comments section. Her daughter Renee Sen commented on the video, "You are unreal." A fan wrote, "I'm too excited for the new season." Another remarked, "Killer". A fourth said, "wow super". A fifth comment also read, "Damn!!! (fire emojis) eagerly waiting."

Sushmita Sen made her return to screens with the OTT series Aarya in June 2020. She stars as the main character, a powerful and resilient woman who takes extraordinary measures to defend her family from the dark underworld. Sikandar Kher also plays a significant role in the series.

Speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita had said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

The first two seasons of Aarya had received positive feedback from both critics and audiences. The first season was even recognised with a nomination for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. The series, directed by Ram Madhvani, also features talented actors such as Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, and Vinod Rawat, among others.