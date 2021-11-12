New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, makers have finally unveiled the look of the much-awaited web series Aarya 2 starring Sushmita Sen. The teaser gave a glimpse of her character wherein her face is covered with red gulal, however, her vengeance eyes reveal everything about the upcoming series.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the teaser and captioned it as "#firstlook Literally #AARYA2Sherni is back! This time, deadlier than ever! Aarya'll ready"

Here have a look:

For unversed, the first season ended with Aarya leaving the country along with her three kids. However, on her way to the airport, she receives a message from a Russian group, who is still tracking her to get back the money that was owned by her family. The web series was a great hit as it marked the return of not one but two superstars, Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh.

Ever since the show concluded in 2020, the fans have been requesting the makers to release the next season soon. Sushmita also kept her fans updated by posting pics from Aarya 2's set.

The makers have released the teaser but they are yet to announce the release date of the web series, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from Sushmit and Chandrachur, the first season also starred Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the show received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

Earlier, talking about Aarya 2, Madhvani said, “The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The ‘new normal’ in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with, and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn’t have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!”

