Sushmita Sen took to her social media account to share a picture of herself where she spoke about 'Aarya 2'. The first season of the web series was released last year during lockdown. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushmita Sen made a come back in 2020 with her crime thriller web series Aarya. And now the actress is all set to come up with the second season of the same and has also started shooting for the same. Yes, it's true! Sush took to her social media accounts to drop the news with a picture of her eyes. She captioned the image saying, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @RamKMadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga (sic)."

After Sushmita shared the picture, director Ram Madhvani commented on it saying "Welcome back Aarya." To which she replied saying, "Aye Aye Captain. It's good to be back (sic)."

Her web series 'Aarya' was released in June 2020 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and received both critical and commercial acclaim. Apart from the story's twists and turns, her acting was appreciated well by her fans. The first season of the show also starred Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh and others.

Talking about Aarya in an interview with Telegraph, Sushmita said, "Aarya is a call made after 26 years of experience of making mistakes! (Laughs out loud) It’s a culmination of all that I have learned while making those mistakes. And one of the things I have realised is that you can have an author-backed role and a fantastic script and be inspired by amazing content… but if the people making it don’t match up, then ultimately, it’s a visual medium… what you see is what you get. So, the script and the fact that it was inspired by Penoza (a Dutch web series), which, if you have loved (The) Godfather… then imagine Michael Corleone as a woman."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal