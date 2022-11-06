Aaron Carter, Singer And Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Passes Away At 34

AARON CARTER, brother of Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, passed away at 34 on Saturday. His agent at Big Umbrella Management, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed his demise. He released his debut album at the age of nine.

As per Variety, Carter's family and management will soon release a statement. A suspicious death was reported at Carter's home in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive at 10:58 a.m., according to Alejandra Parra, a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Parra claimed that "a deceased person" was discovered at the residence, albeit the identity was still unknown. Investigators remain on site, as per the reports of Variety.

Carter began his career in 1997 after signing a record deal for the Backstreet Boys. He has been in the public eye at a young age and his second album was released in 2000. The triple-platinum record, which included popular songs like 'That's How I Beat Shaq' and 'I Want Candy,' allowed the teenage Carter to open for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.

He was also seen as the celebrity-guest star in many Disney and Nickelodeon shows. He also participated in a show 'Dancing with Stars' Season 9 as a contestant.

He made his comeback in 2016 with the song 'Fool's Gold' and released his fifth album 'Love' in 2018.

In 2019, Carter said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was diagnosed with several mental health conditions after his DUI arrest. A restraining order was also obtained against him by his brother, Nick, a few weeks later.

In September, Carter entered treatment for a fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his son, Prince, who was 10 months old at the time, according to Variety.

He and his ex-fiancee Melanie Martin were denied custody due to allegations of domestic abuse and drug use. Carter is survived by his son, Prince.