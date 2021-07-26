Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's latest family picture is going viral on social media. Fans can't stop but gush over her height. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's little angel Aaradhya has always been a centre of attention whether she makes a public appearance with her parents in media or gets featured in a party pic. Recently, too the starkid's picture has gone viral on social media, but this time not for her cuteness but for different reasons.

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya has grown taller in her latest pictures featuring her with her parents and Tamil actor Sarath Kumar. And fans can't help but gush over how fast she is growing tall. You read that right!

Her picture found its way to the internet from a get-together in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu where Aishwarya and Sarath were present with others. Actually the duo are all set to work together in a Mani Ratnam film named Ponniyin Selvan.

The pictures of the get-together were shared by Sarath Kumar's daughter, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She wrote: "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan's latest family photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

As soon as the photos were shared, fans couldn't help but notice Aaradhya's height and started commenting. One user wrote, "OMGGGG! Aaradhya looks so tall. My baby has grown up so fast." another one said, "Wow... So happy to see them together and look at Aaradhya's height."

For the unversed, Aaradhya was born in 2011 and she will turn 10 this year. The starkid is always received a fair amount of media attention whenever she has stepped out. Aaradhya is often spotted with her mum Aishwarya at parties, Cannes Film Festivals and other destinations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya has started shooting for the film Ponniyin Selvan this week. For those who don't know, Ponniyin Selvan is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book of the same name.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal