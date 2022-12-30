  • News
Aar Ya Paar: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch This Disney Plus Hotstar's Series

Aar Ya Paar is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It stars Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in the lead role, along with Varun Badola, Patralekhaa and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
Minute Read
Aar Ya Paar, starring Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in the lead role, has now been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story revolves around a tribal man, who becomes a deadly assassin to safeguard his tribe from the merciless modern world.

If you are planning to watch the series, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

The official synopsis of the series read, “A tribal man dives deep into the dark forces of the modern world and battles its corrupt political and financial machinery.”

The show also stars Varun Badola, Patralekhaa and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Talking about her role in Aar Ya Paar, actor Patralekhaa opened up about the time the makers approached her for the audition.

“The show came to me… I had just lost my dad. I was grieving. There was a pandemic, so we all were sitting at home, it was so blurry. Casting Bay called me up and said they want an audition. I said I am not in the mind space; it is not a great time so don’t call me back. After a month they called me up and said, ‘Are you ok to audition?” the actor told the Indian Express in an interview.

“I said no, I don’t feel like it. But they were like the makers really want you to test for it, so just see where it goes. I thought I wasn’t doing much at home, so let’s just send the tape,” Patralekhaa said.

She further added, “Having said that, it was like a ray of hope, I was looking forward to something. Something that would drift my mind off. It was emotionally daunting, but you can never turn grief into anything, it is always there, within you. Work helps you to divert your mind. So that’s how it kind of helped me.”

Aar Ya Paar is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

