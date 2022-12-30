Aar Ya Paar: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch This Disney Plus Hotstar's Series

Aar Ya Paar, starring Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in the lead role, has now been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story revolves around a tribal man, who becomes a deadly assassin to safeguard his tribe from the merciless modern world.

If you are planning to watch the series, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

Aar ya paar was literally one of the best vfx show... literally amazing #AarYaPaarOnHotstar — Saurabh Singh (@medicosaurabh) December 30, 2022

I think you can't miss to watch the full of entertainment Aar Ya Paar which is streaming now only on @DisneyPlusHS#AarYaPaarOnHotstar — Sujit K (@me_sujitk) December 30, 2022

It's the best show I've seen this year..The story which keeps you sticked to the screen 😍👍

AarYaPaar On Hotstar — goat. (@goatxberg) December 30, 2022

Zabardast Story line aur Bemisaal characters. love this Show seriously.

AarYaPaar On Hotstar — 🔥Shivay🔥 (@Mystique__Soull) December 30, 2022

Literally this is something what I expected i watching it and Trust me it's superb don't miss to watch guys



AarYaPaar On Hotstar pic.twitter.com/JSMSuQJC2O — शिवानी ठाकुर 🌻💫 (@ShivaniiRathor) December 30, 2022

Don't miss this thriller entertainment. It's really very interesting story.. This is a splendid story. Don't miss this thrilling entertainer.

AarYaPaar On Hotstar — प्रमोद मेहता (@Pramod_Mehta1) December 30, 2022

Once you start watching this show there is no going back because it is so amazing and mind blowing

AarYaPaar On Hotstar pic.twitter.com/KvRRcTRstB — Legal drugdealer....In your street (@Legal_dealer_) December 30, 2022

This show is must watch for everyone, the story is amazing

AarYaPaar On Hotstar pic.twitter.com/cploWUMJxJ — Divya 😼 (@guddaa_1994) December 30, 2022

Zabardast Story line aur Bemisaal characters. love this Show seriously.

AarYaPaar On Hotstar — 🔥Shivay🔥 (@Mystique__Soull) December 30, 2022

The official synopsis of the series read, “A tribal man dives deep into the dark forces of the modern world and battles its corrupt political and financial machinery.”

The show also stars Varun Badola, Patralekhaa and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Talking about her role in Aar Ya Paar, actor Patralekhaa opened up about the time the makers approached her for the audition.

“The show came to me… I had just lost my dad. I was grieving. There was a pandemic, so we all were sitting at home, it was so blurry. Casting Bay called me up and said they want an audition. I said I am not in the mind space; it is not a great time so don’t call me back. After a month they called me up and said, ‘Are you ok to audition?” the actor told the Indian Express in an interview.

“I said no, I don’t feel like it. But they were like the makers really want you to test for it, so just see where it goes. I thought I wasn’t doing much at home, so let’s just send the tape,” Patralekhaa said.

She further added, “Having said that, it was like a ray of hope, I was looking forward to something. Something that would drift my mind off. It was emotionally daunting, but you can never turn grief into anything, it is always there, within you. Work helps you to divert your mind. So that’s how it kind of helped me.”

Aar Ya Paar is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.