Aar Ya Paar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Thriller Web Series

A new thriller series, Aar Ya Paar is gearing up for an OTT release. Starring Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shilpa Shukla in the lead roles, the show has been helmed by Siddharth Sengupta.

OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar took to their social media accounts recently to announce tha Aar Ya Paar will be streaming exclusively on their platform. Taking to their official Twitter account, the streaming platform shared the trailer of the upcoming series and wrote, “Jab shikar ban jaye shikari. #HotstarSpecials #AarYaPaar all episodes out on 30th December.”

Take a look:

‘Aar Ya Paar’ will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 30, 2022. The official synopsis of the series read, “A tribal man dives deep into the dark forces of the modern world and battles its corrupt political and financial machinery.”

Talking about her role in Aar Ya Paar, actor Patralekhaa opened up about the time the makers of the show approached to her. “The show came to me… I had just lost my dad. I was grieving. There was a pandemic, so we all were sitting at home, it was so blurry. Casting Bay called me up and said they want an audition. I said I am not in the mind space; it is not a great time so don’t call me back. After a month they called me up and said, ‘Are you ok to audition?” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with the Indian Express.

“I said no, I don’t feel like it. But they were like the makers really want you to test for it, so just see where it goes. I thought I wasn’t doing much at home, so let’s just send the tape,” Patralekhaa told The Indian Express.

“Having said that, it was like a ray of hope, I was looking forward to something. Something that would drift my mind off. It was emotionally daunting, but you can never turn grief into anything, it is always there, within you. Work helps you to divert your mind. So that’s how it kind of helped me,” the actor added in her interview.