Aamir Khan's Mother Zeenat Hussain Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To Mumbai Hospital

AAMIR KHAN's mother Zeenat Hussain reportedly suffered a severe heart attack at her Panchagani house. As per the reports, she was with Aamir Khan during Diwali when she suffered a heart attack and is at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

According to the Times Of India, her vitals are stable and she has been responding well to the treatment. Aamir Khan and other family members are reportedly in the hospital with her.

Whereas, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. However, the movie did not work well at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix. Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indin adaptation of the hit American film 'Forrest Gump', which stars Tom Hanks in the lead role.

It was also rumoured that Laal Singh Chaddha's director Adavait Chandan and Aamir Khan are not on the good terms after the movie failed at the box office. However, Advait refuted the rumours and posted a picture with Aamir. He wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem."

The movie suffered backlash amd Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha was also trending on social media. To this, Aamir said, "I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

It has been reported that Aamir Khan will be seen in RS Prasanna's project. The movie is reportedly a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and will star Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Javier Fesser, the film starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo.