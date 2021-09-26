New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As soon as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision on reopening theatres, directors Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan immediately booked their slots for their long-stalled films.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Now, Aamir Khan has welcomed the government's decision and announced the new release date of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, you read that right, the film which was supposed to release this year on Christmas has been postponed to next year. The highly-anticipated film will now release on Valentine's Day, that is, February 14, 2022.

Taking to Instagram handle, Aamir Khan's Production house dropped a post which read, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Manav VJ. This film marks the Bollywood debut of South's popular actor Naga Chaitanya in a role of an army officer.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit the theatres next year on March 4. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit the theatres next year on May 6. The film also stars Nawazudding Siddiqui in the antagonist role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer to release next year on March 22.

Mayday

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer to release next year on 29 April.

Tadap

This film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty alongside newbie Tara Sutaria. Releasing under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will hit the theatres this year on December 3.

Jersey

Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur to hit the theatres this year on the eve of New Year, that is, September 31.

So buckle up your seat belts as the ride is going to be full of laughter, action, thriller and drama.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv