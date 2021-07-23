Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her fitness trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are on holiday together exploring the hills in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. Nupur has shared some adorable pictures of the duo from the trip.

In a picture shared by Nupur, the couple can be seen with some furry friends. The caption of the photo read “We made some new friends 🐕❤️.”

Earlier, Nupur also shared pictures from their trip to Spiti valley. Captioning the photo in which Nupur can be seen riding a mountain bike he said “Amazing landscape, such a pleasure to ride here.” The picture was clicked by none other than Ira.

Recently, Amir's daughter Ira also shared pictures of herself with her mother Reena Dutta from the trip. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen traveling in a car with a bicycle hitched at the back. “I also talked to my mom about how I feel and things I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person.” Ira wrote alongside the post.

Sharing yet another picture of herself from the trip, Ira wrote “stepping out of your comfort zone doesn’t always feel great. And sometimes it doesn’t feel like anything at all. You feel like it was anticlimatic. But is not supposed to be life changing. Most of the time… it’s a little step. And at the end of the day its the little things, right?”

Nupur and Ira have been dating each other for quite some time. They made their relationship official earlier this year ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Ira is also vocal about mental health and uses her platforms to share her struggles with the same. She has also launched a mental health initiative, Agastu Foundation which aims to help people who suffer from depression.

