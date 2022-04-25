New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an active social media user and often treats people with pictures and videos. The star kid often uploads posts on her social media profile. Just like that, Ira recently posted set of pictures of herself and her friend from a pool party. The star kid can be seen having a good time at the pool party.

Taking to Instagram, Ira posted a set of pictures from the pool party. In the pictures, she is seen having quality time with her friends. The star kid is seen wearing a black bikini. In another picture, Ira can be seen feeding a French fry to her friend.

Sharing the pictures, the star kid wrote, “We can also be swim-wear models. Any reason to splash in a pool. Especially in this heat.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Ira here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Soon after the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section of the post. While one fan wrote, “You look breathtaking.” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” A third wrote, “Hot as the sun.” Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. The couple got separated in 2002 and also has a son named Junaid Khan.

Ira always stayed away from the limelight of the Bollywood industry. However, she made her debut as a theatre director a few years back. Ira directed the play Euripides’s Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan then, the actor will be seen next in director Advait Chauhan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is set to hit the big screens on August 11. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav VJ and is the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen