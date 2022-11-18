Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Nupur Shikare In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikare on Friday in Mumbai.

The actor attended the engagement ceremony with Ira's mother and former wife Reena Dutta, his other ex-wife Kiran Rao along with son Azad, nephew Imran Khan, cousin Mansoor Khan, mother Zeenat Hussain and industry friend Ashutosh Gowariker.

At the party, Ira looked ravishing in a red gown, while her fiancé was seen sporting a tuxedo. After their engagement, the happy couple appeared hand-in-hand before the media.

Aamir Khan was seen flaunting his greys in a beige kurta and matching dhoti while his nephew Imran Khan, who is no longer seen in films, looked dapper in a white shirt, topped with blue blazer, red tied and beige trousers.

Nupur, who has been dating Ira for over two years, was initially her gym trainer. He proposed to her in September soon after which, the duo, in a join post on Instagram, shared a clip from her surprise proposal ad captioned it as, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe... I said yes."

The two are often spotted out and about in Mumbai. Last month, Ira even celebrated Diwali with Nupur's family.

On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a play adopted from Euripedes' Medea, produced by Sarika and starring Hazel Keech.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha. He also has a cameo role in Kajol's upcoming Salaam Venky.