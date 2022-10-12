Aamir Khan Trolled On Social Media For Hurting Religious Sentiments In New Ad With Kiara Advani | Read

Aamir Khan has been caught in controversies yet again. After facing severe backlash during the release of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the actor has upset social media users with his latest commercial.

A television ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani has been slammed by netizens for hurting religious sentiments. The ad features the duo as a newly married couple, who try to change traditions. Aamir Khan moves into bride Kiara’s house after their wedding to take care of her ailing father. This change of traditions makes them question a change in banking traditions with their advertisement for a leading bank.

The ad however, did not go well with social media users, who were quick to point out that Aamir is trying to change ‘Hindu’ religion’s traditions and beliefs. One user took to Twitter and wrote, “Why only Hinduism is selected for such advertisements,& if ad makers dare to make such ads considering Nikaah.” Another user wrote, “After giving free advice to Hindus for Deepavali in the Ceat Ad last year, & saying 'Doing Puja causes Malaria' now Aamir Khan mocks Hindu traditions in AU Bank ad...Will he ever comment on 'Sar Tan Se Juda' or Namaz ?”

I just fail to understand since when AU Bank have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions⁉️



Why only Hinduism is selected for such advertisements,& if ad makers dare to make such ads considering Nikaah‼️#AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma pic.twitter.com/OhKt76NJfQ — 🚩K K Sharma🙏 (@SanakkSharma2) October 12, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri too slammed the commercial and wrote, “I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

This isn’t the first time Aamir Khan’s projects have landed him into controversies. During the release of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir had faced boycott calls and trends on Twitter, with people refusing to watch his films in theaters.

“That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts, they believe that… And that’s quite untrue. I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films,” Aamir was quoted as saying during an interview at the time.