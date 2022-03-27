New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan, is known for his picky choices regarding the films he takes. The actor makes sure that whichever film he signs should create an impact on his audience. However, Aamir gave a major shock to his fans when he recently revealed that he had decided to quit the Hindi film industry in the last two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. During an interview, Aamir talked about his decision, and also said the reason he didn't announce his decision was that he thought people might call it a 'marketing scheme' ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release.

In an interview with ABP, Aamir also said that it was his ex-wife Kiran Rao who told him that his decision was not right. Aamir also revealed that Kiran cried after he informed her about his decision.

During the interview, when Aamir was asked if he wanted to quit, Aamir told ABP, “No I quit. Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this. I just want to spend my time with you all. Kiran and her parents, Reena and her parents, my children, my family are there. I felt that. I understand it was a response in anger. My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, ‘This is his marketing scheme as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is about to release, he is announcing his retirement.”

“So I thought it's better to not say this. Anyway, my film comes after three or four years. Once Laal Singh Chaddha gets released nobody will realise if I'm doing anything for the next three or four years. By then I'll leave the industry and nobody will know. So I decided not to say anything and three months passed like this. One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don't do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films. My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran cried and said, 'When I see you, I see films residing inside you. What are you saying I'm unable to understand. A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back," he added.

Aamir further said that after thinking about quitting the industry, he had started working with his daughter Ira Khan. Even Aamir's children told him that he is taking a wrong decision and he should find balance in his life.

On Aamir's work front, the actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen