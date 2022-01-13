New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Star Aamir Khan who is all set to be seen in his next Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump will reportedly hold a special screening of his upcoming film Tom Hanks in the US.

As per a report in India Today, a source close to the development said, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

Laal Singh Chaddha is much-awaited by fans and has been in limelight for quite some time. Starring Aamir Khan, the film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The movie earlier was slated to hit theatres on Christmas, 2020. However, it got delayed and further saw multiple delays owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. But now, the film is ready to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, which will clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and helmed by Advait Chandan.

"I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir Khan revealed why he chose Laal Singh Chaddha in an interview.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was spotted today in the city's suburbs as he stepped out after his dubbing. The actor was escorted by Private as well as police security. While exiting the dubbing studio he posed for the paps and obliged a fan with selfies as well.

