Aamir Khan To Collaborate With KGF Director Prashanth Neel And Jr NTR? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan will reportedly collaborate with Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR for their next film 'NTR 31'.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Sat, 31 Dec 2022 12:27 PM IST
Aamir Khan To Collaborate With KGF Director Prashanth Neel And Jr NTR? Here's What We Know
Aamir Khan to reportedly collaborate with Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel (File Image)

Aamir Khan recently announced that he is taking a short break from acting to spend some time with his family. There is no update regarding his future projects as well. However, as per recent reports, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has joined hands with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel for his next NTR 31. The movie stars RRR star Jr NTR in the lead role.

Prashanth and Jr NTR announced their collaboration in May 2022 and even released some intriguing posters. After the announcement of the film, there was no update about it.

However, there is no confirmation regarding Aamir Khan's involvement in Prashanth Neel's directorial yet.

Prashanth Neel is currently working on Salaar, starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. He last directed KGF Chapter 2, which became a blockbuster at the box office and one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. Prashanth Neel will return with KGF Chapter 3 as well but there is no update about the film yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan announced a break from films a while ago. The 3 Idiots actor revealed that he wants to be there for his family, mother and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

“I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. He also had a cameo role in Salaam Venky.

