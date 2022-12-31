Aamir Khan To Collaborate With KGF Director Prashanth Neel And Jr NTR? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan recently announced that he is taking a short break from acting to spend some time with his family. There is no update regarding his future projects as well. However, as per recent reports, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has joined hands with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel for his next NTR 31. The movie stars RRR star Jr NTR in the lead role.

Prashanth and Jr NTR announced their collaboration in May 2022 and even released some intriguing posters. After the announcement of the film, there was no update about it.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅!



𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.... 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 .....

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝....@tarak9999 @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/NNSw3O9zU6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2022

However, there is no confirmation regarding Aamir Khan's involvement in Prashanth Neel's directorial yet.

Prashanth Neel is currently working on Salaar, starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. He last directed KGF Chapter 2, which became a blockbuster at the box office and one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. Prashanth Neel will return with KGF Chapter 3 as well but there is no update about the film yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan announced a break from films a while ago. The 3 Idiots actor revealed that he wants to be there for his family, mother and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

“I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. He also had a cameo role in Salaam Venky.