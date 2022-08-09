Aamir Khan Reveals How He Approached Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to release in theatres within a few days and the audience is excited to see the actor back on screen after four years. Apart from Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. The two biggest superstars of India will be seen together on the big screen as Shah Rukh will have a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir revealed this in a recent interview during the promotion of his film.

Aamir was asked about how he convinced Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in the film. To this Aamir replied, "Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that ‘I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (smiles). He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. In Forrest Gump, Elvis Presley takes a dance inspiration from Forrest, which became iconic later on. So, it will be interesting to see how Shah Rukh's role will turn out in the film.

Recently, Aamir opened up about the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media and expressed his sadness. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said as quoted by India Today.

Laal Singh Chaddha's music is composed by Pritam. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics of the songs and Mohan Kannan, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices to the songs.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11, 2022.