Aamir Khan Recalls His Family's Tough Time; 'Was Not Able To Repay Debts'

Aamir Khan is known to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood giving classic hits in his career the actor is known for his stardom across the globe. However, after the recent debacle of his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the actor announced a break from doing Bollywood films.

Aamir Khan recently celebrated a special moment in his life as he hosted a special engagement bash for his daughter Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Inviting close friends and family of the actor, the moment was filled with love, light, and happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Aamir Khan recently gave a heartfelt interview to the 'Humans Of Bombay' where he severely recalled the time when his family was harshly struggling with financial issues. The actor also confessed that his father Tahir Hussain, who was a producer, was a bad businessman as at a point he was not able to pay off debts.

The 'Dangal' actor also stated that there were many misconceptions regarding his family's financial situation when he was growing up. The actor revealed that he was often shoved off from belonging from the film background and would be able to live a comfortable and lavish life which was completely false.

The actor remembered that his family was in a major financial slump when he was ten years old as his father had taken out interest-bearing debts but was never able to return them at any point. The actor became highly emotional and left the interview midway to take a few moments.

Soon Aamir returned and confirmed that he was okay, however, he went into a flashback and became quite emotional. Aamir disclosed that his father was very straightforward, however, he lacked foresight and business knowledge and took large loans.

He also stated as Cinema tickets were sold in black in the back days, thus producers were frequently not paid. Aamir Khan's father produced a handful of films in the old days, however, it never made profits for his family as they were never wealthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Aamir Khan was last seen on the screen in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, which was highly boycotted at the box office and was declared a flop. However, receiving positive reviews from some critics, the film was later released on Netflix.