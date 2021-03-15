Aamir Khan took to social media to announce his retirement from social media. He even thanked his fans for wishing him on his birthday through a post. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aamir Khan has decided to quit social media. yes, it's true! Just a day after his birthday which was on March 14, the actor announced his exit from Twitter and Instagram. He shared a post thanking his fans for wishing him and wrote, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I an SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic)."

Check out Aamir Khan's Tweet here:

Going by his tweet, the 'Secret Superstar' actor discontinued his private account as he was not that active. Also, Aamir has mentioned that he had decided to drop the pretence. However, the actor will be sharing the important news through the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan has 26.7 million followers on Twitter, while on Instagram he has 3.6 million followers. He is not that active on social media unlike his contemporaries and maintains a rather low profile when it comes to posting anything related to his personal life.

The actor was last seen in the song 'Har Funn Maula' opposite actress Elli AvrRam from an upcoming film 'Koi Jaane Na'. He will be next seen in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the Hindi remake of popular Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which was released in 1994. Aamir's film will hit the screens by the end of this year on Christmas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal