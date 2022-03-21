New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files is hitting headlines eversince it got released in the theatre. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF is based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and many fans and celebs have been praising the film and encouraging the audience to watch The Kashmir Files. On Sunday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan came out in support of the movie and said that everyone must watch the movie.

While speaking at a fan event for the S.S. Rajamouli film "RRR" in the national capital, Aamir Khan said, "Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai."

"Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahjye (What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred)," he noted.

"This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it," Aamir said.

"I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful," he concluded.

"The Kashmir Files", helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, and starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has been breaking one box office record after another since its March 11 release.

The Kashmir Files on Sunday crossed Rs 150 Crore on India's box office in just 2 weeks also it earned over Rs 190 cr worldwide till Sunday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh