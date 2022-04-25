New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been a while since the audience saw the magic of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on screen. Now the fans are excited as Aamir Khan will come back on screen with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been quite active on social media for the past few days. He shared a video on the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions talking about telling a story on April 28.

The caption of the video reads, "#KyaHaiKahani @redfmindia". In the video, Aamir tells the viewers that he will tell his story on a radio station. He reveals that he will narrate his story at the radio station Red FM and also tagged them in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Earlier, Aamir shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen playing cricket. While playing cricket, Aamir Khan looks at the camera and says, "I will narrate a story to you guys on the 28th." Later in the video, Aamir asks someone, "IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the Indian Premier League)?".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan will make a comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha after four years as he was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The music of Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam, and it will be his third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 in 2013 and Dangal in 2016. The songs of Dhoom 3 and Dangal were chartbusters. Amitabh Bhattacharya will write the lyrics for the songs of this film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and will release on August 11, 2022. The release date of the film got delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav