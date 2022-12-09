Aamir Khan Performs Kalash Puja With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao At Their Production House Office| See Pics

Aamir Khan has quit the social media banter, but the updates about his personal life continue to go viral on Instagram making room for reports and controversies. Case in point, Aamir was recently seen performing Kalash Puja at his production house office alongside ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star performed aarti in the presence of his office staff members where Aamir's son Junaid Khan also made an appearance at the ceremony and was seen supporting his father. Captured in a candid mood, the details and reasons for the ritual have not been revealed yet.

Director of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Advait Chandan also attended the ceremony and shared a series of pictures from the event on his Instagram handle. Advait's posts stated only stated '#aamirkhanproductions' in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Aamir Khan's niece and actress Zayn Marie Khan also reacted to the posts and commented, "These photos are so lovely." On the other hand, actress Nitanshi Goel was also seen in the comments writing, " Love these pics. Thanks for sharing with us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Fans on the other end are highly anticipated and are curious to know the real reason for such a ceremony occurrence, where on one end the actor was appreciated for performing a Hindi tradition, whereas on the other end he was also trolled for still including his ex-wife in the ceremony after their legal separation.

Fans supporting Aamir, commented, "Ekbar to dang reh gaye ki yeh sach mei Aamir Khan Hai..Aise Movements are heart touching." While fans also speculated the involvement of ex-wife Kiran Rao and further bashed their move quoting, "What am I seeing, God is this real?Can't believe..That Superstar who said all these pooja and duties which we perform by believing in God is just fake in his film is now doing it all by himself? Jo logon ko bolta tah ki ye sab karna bandh karo ab wahi kud ye sab kar raha hey."

Aamir Khan was seen in a sweatshirt and denim look, where he also wore a Nehru cap and a cloth around his shoulder while setting up a Kalash as part of the ritual. His office was also decorated with red and white balloons.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15-year-long marriage last year, while they are still co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan. Occasionally the duo is also spotted at events and airports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which received positive reviews from the critics, however, involved in public controversies, and the film was declared a flop commercially. The actor soon after announced that he will take time off from films, and will return next year.