Apart from Aamir Khan, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Mahesh Babu and many more have been a part of the Green India Challenge before. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the actor took some time out of his schedule on Sunday and participated in the 'Green India Challenge' by planting saplings in Hyderabad.

Yes, the actor paid a visit to Hyderabad, and took part in an event of Green India Challenge which was at the old airport, Begumpet. Aamir was accompanied by his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Naga Chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar who also planted the saplings along with the actor.

Aamir not just attended the event, but also made an appeal to people to come forward and participate actively in the plantation. The actor said he has seen many challenges but Green India Challenge has become a key driver for improving greenery.

Green India Challenge representatives Ram Mohan and Raghava were also present at the event.

For the unversed, the Green India Challenge has been launched by Santosh Kumar in 2018 and has seen participation by many leading politicians and celebrities.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have been a part of the challenge till now.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan's work front, the actor's Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release this year during Christmas. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994's Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the key role.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal