Aamir Khan On Calls To Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I Regret It, Don't Want To Hurt Anyone'

Amid the online Twitter campaigns that are being run by the netizens ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor reacted to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend.

Aamir Khan who is busy promoting his movie, on Tuesday said that he regrets hurting anyone. "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment," the actor said.

If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment: Aamir Khan when asked about controversy around his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha & calls on social media to boycott it (09.08) pic.twitter.com/iZATYGPE90 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

"I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it," added Aamir.

"I apologise if I had hurt someone. I also urge everyone to watch the film": #AamirKhan responds to the trollers #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/02bDVOyrzF — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 9, 2022

This comes after some Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie. The netizens dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online.

Earlier, the 3 idiots actor, while speaking about his controversial remark, in 2015, in an interview had said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". Additionally, his wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

While speaking about his upcoming movie, he revealed that he is quite nervous and has not slept for 48 hours. "I am very nervous right now, it's been 48 hours I have not slept. I am not joking; I am not able to sleep. My brain is in overdrive, so I read books or play chess and catan online. I will be able to sleep only after 11 August."

The movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The cast of the movie also includes Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya is also a part of the film.

(With agency inputs)