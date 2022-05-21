New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to hit the big screen on August 11 this year. Aamir Khan is known for his picky choices when it comes to script and hence he will be seen on the silver screen after a long time. Fans are eagerly waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer, and to end the curiosity of fans, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has finally revealed the big date. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on the final match of IPL which is May 29, 2022.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Taran informed fans the date of the trailer launch.

"AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer," he tweeted.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the film decided to surprise fans with Laal Singh Chadha's trailer on the last of the IPL match.

“When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on 29th May, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

"The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on 29th May creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world," the source further added.

Aamir is known for his perfectionist ways in every film, and that is one of the biggest reasons why fans eagerly wait for his films. Earlier this month, the makers of the film released the second song Main Ki Karan from the movie, and the song has taken over the hearts of the fans. Apart from Aamir, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

